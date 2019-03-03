ANC wants CRL Commission to probe rogue pastors
During its elections manifesto weekly briefing at Luthuli House on Sunday, the party called for religious practices to be regulated.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has said it wants the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) Rights Commission to probe rogue religious leaders.
A week ago, a video went viral showing a man being allegedly resurrected from the dead in a coffin after Pastor Alph Lukau prayed for him.
It wants a full-scale investigation to look at how controversial pastors run their churches.
The ANC’s Toko Xasa says the party will meet with the CRL to discuss what steps can be taken to put a stop to unscrupulous religious leaders.
WATCH: Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'
