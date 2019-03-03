ANC shocked at councillor's arrest over alleged attack of EFF member

The party says it is confident in the criminal justice system, while the principle of innocent until proven guilty is acknowledged in a democratic system.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress in the Frances Baard region says it has noted with shock the charging and the arrest of its newly-elected ward 12 councillor on allegations of assault, following an attack involving an Economic Freedom Fighter member last week.

It adds that it takes the allegations extremely seriously and will give it the attention it expects leaders and public representatives to always behave in a manner that exudes respect to people and ordinary citizens.

The party's Sedukanelo Tshepo Louw says these allegations are disappointing but calls for the ANC to be firmer on matters of discipline and personal conduct of its members.

“The structures are going to meet this week to look into the matter. We need deliberate and issue an outcome of what the way forward is.”