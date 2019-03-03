ANC shocked at councillor's arrest over alleged attack of EFF member

-
White House security chief defends Trump-Kim summitWorld
-
ANC shocked at councillor's arrest over alleged attack of EFF memberLocal
-
KZN man (65) arrested for murder, attempted murderLocal
-
Malema uses birthday to highlight plight of early childhood developmentLocal
-
Motshekga: Edu dept should focus on teaching, not infrastructure procurementLocal
-
4 arrested by CT rail unit could face years in prisonLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC shocked at councillor's arrest over alleged attack of EFF memberLocal
-
KZN man (65) arrested for murder, attempted murderLocal
-
Malema uses birthday to highlight plight of early childhood developmentLocal
-
Motshekga: Edu dept should focus on teaching, not infrastructure procurementLocal
-
4 arrested by CT rail unit could face years in prisonLocal
-
Police probe CT gang-related shootingLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA’s Winde: Provincial govt has invested R171 bn in youth beneficial programmesLocal
-
FF Plus labels BEE 'black elite enrichment', calls for it to be scrappedLocal
-
Maimane: Unemployment will continue to rise the longer ANC stays in powerLocal
-
DA comes out guns blazing to retain control of WCLocal
-
FF Plus: 'We don’t make false promises, what we say, we will do'Local
-
DA's Winde to launch WC election plan of action on SaturdayPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
‘Credible’ plan to reform Eskom could help SA avoid junk status, MPs toldBusiness
-
Workers at Gupta-owned mines could receive payment soonBusiness
-
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contractBusiness
-
SAA opens a case against senior pilot with fake licenceBusiness
-
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stableBusiness
-
Andre Pillay: Anoj Singh opened the door for McKinsey & Trillian at EskomBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Will Young: I was persecuted as a gay manLifestyle
-
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' wedding was unexpectedLifestyle
-
Johnny Depp accuses Amber Heard of infidelityLifestyle
-
Here are your 2019 Safta winners!Lifestyle
-
Bill Cosby slapped with another lawsuitLifestyle
-
Justin Bieber is 'in a really good place' at the momentLifestyle
-
SABC 3 will no longer broadcast The Bold and the Beautiful''Lifestyle
-
Duchess Meghan's International Women's Day panelLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian hits out at 'lying' Jordyn WoodsLifestyle
-
Beckham salutes LA Galaxy and Los Angeles as statue unveiledSport
-
Spurs draw with Arsenal, Man City go back on topSport
-
Lukaku strikes late to send Man United fourthSport
-
Federer wins 'special' 100th title by beating TsitsipasSport
-
Bulls end Lions 15-game home dominance against SA sidesSport
-
Arsenal's Ozil must show consistency to start regularly, says EmerySport
Popular Topics
-
Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have causedLocal
-
The Karoo lion: Still on the prowlLocal
-
More minors arrested in Thoriso Themane murder caseLocal
-
Phahlane labels arrest 'malicious' & 'humiliating'Local
-
Nyanda: I declined to meet the Guptas outside my officeLocal
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'Local
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
Road rage: Motorists to pay more for toll fees & fuelLocal
-
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disreputeLocal
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEELocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 23°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 23°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 36°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 34°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
ANC shocked at councillor's arrest over alleged attack of EFF member
The party says it is confident in the criminal justice system, while the principle of innocent until proven guilty is acknowledged in a democratic system.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress in the Frances Baard region says it has noted with shock the charging and the arrest of its newly-elected ward 12 councillor on allegations of assault, following an attack involving an Economic Freedom Fighter member last week.
The party says it is confident in the criminal justice system, while the principle of innocent until proven guilty is acknowledged in a democratic system.
It adds that it takes the allegations extremely seriously and will give it the attention it expects leaders and public representatives to always behave in a manner that exudes respect to people and ordinary citizens.
The party's Sedukanelo Tshepo Louw says these allegations are disappointing but calls for the ANC to be firmer on matters of discipline and personal conduct of its members.
“The structures are going to meet this week to look into the matter. We need deliberate and issue an outcome of what the way forward is.”
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsone day ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 02 March 201911 hours ago
-
ANC wants CRL Commission to probe rogue pastors2 hours ago
-
Powerball results: Friday, 1 March 2019one day ago
-
Here are your 2019 Safta winners!8 hours ago
-
Pastor Mboro: I worked hard for my money8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.