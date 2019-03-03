Algeria's Bouteflika vows not to serve full term if re-elected

The ailing leader vowed in a letter read out on air to organise a "national conference" that would set a date for early polls in which he would not take part.

ALGIERS - Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika pledged Sunday not to serve a full term if re-elected at April polls after huge protests against his bid to stay in power, state television reported.

