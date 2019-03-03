4 killed in N4 collision near Middleburg

Three of the victims were from the light motor vehicle, while the other was in the SUV.

JOHANNESBURG - Four people were killed in a car crash involving a light motor vehicle and an SUV on the N4 near Middleburg.

The number of those injured has not yet been determined and the emergency personnel are still at the scene.

More details to follow.