4 JHB suspects to appear in court for dealing, manufacturing drugs

Police raided a clandestine laboratory in Braamfisherville, Soweto on Friday where they seized large amounts of Mandrax tablets, other chemicals and equipment.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects will appear at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of dealing and manufacturing drugs.

Police raided a clandestine laboratory in Braamfischerville, Soweto on Friday where they seized large amounts of Mandrax tablets, other chemicals and equipment.

The suspects were arrested during an intelligence operation by law enforcement officials.

Spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said: “Four suspects aged between 35 and 58 are expected to at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court this coming Monday. They will appear on charges of allegedly manufacturing and dealing with drugs. Investigations continue in this case.”