4 arrested by CT rail unit could face years in prison

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Rail Enforcement Unit has arrested four people for offences including cable theft in Bishop Lavis, Athlone and Manenberg.

The City's JP Smith said the Passenger Rail Agency's Protection Services and police collaborated in six joint operations.

Twenty-six vagrants who set up illegal structures along the railway lines at Parow, Stikland and the Cape Town Station Deck were removed.

“Some of the suspects who were arrested may well be prosecuted in terms of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act which provides for very strict bail and harsh prison sentences, including up to 30 years imprisonment,” Smith said.