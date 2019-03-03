3 senior citizens killed in Fochville crash

A Mercedes SUV collided with a bus on the N12 in the late afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Three senior citizens between the ages of 70 and 83 were killed in a car crash near Fochville, Gauteng on Sunday, while three other adults were injured.

A Mercedes SUV collided with a bus on the N12 in the late afternoon. Paramedics, as well as provincial services and the fire department, were on the scene at around 5pm to find two men aged 70 and 83, as well as a 72-year-old woman, had suffered multiple injuries and were declared dead at the scene.

Two others from the SUV and one male in his mid-40s from the bus had sustained serious injuries and were taken to a private hospital in Carletonville nearby.

Thirty-eight other passengers from the bus elected not to be taken to hospital.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown but police were on the scene for further investigation.