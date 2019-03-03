3 senior citizens killed in Fochville crash

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

3 senior citizens killed in Fochville crash

A Mercedes SUV collided with a bus on the N12 in the late afternoon.

The scene of a crash which claimed the lives of three senior citizens. Picture: ER24.
The scene of a crash which claimed the lives of three senior citizens. Picture: ER24.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three senior citizens between the ages of 70 and 83 were killed in a car crash near Fochville, Gauteng on Sunday, while three other adults were injured.

A Mercedes SUV collided with a bus on the N12 in the late afternoon. Paramedics, as well as provincial services and the fire department, were on the scene at around 5pm to find two men aged 70 and 83, as well as a 72-year-old woman, had suffered multiple injuries and were declared dead at the scene.

Two others from the SUV and one male in his mid-40s from the bus had sustained serious injuries and were taken to a private hospital in Carletonville nearby.

Thirty-eight other passengers from the bus elected not to be taken to hospital.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown but police were on the scene for further investigation.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA