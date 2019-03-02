Will Smith supports Jordyn Woods
He also gave the 21-year-old gave her some "fatherly advice" to take her "medicine" and "learn" from what happened and how it was handled.
LONDON - Will Smith has promised Jordyn Woods he won't let the world "break" her after she admitted to kissing Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson whilst drunk.
The Suicide Squad star is very close to the 21-year-old model - having known her since she was a child as her late father John used to work on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air with Will - and gave her some "fatherly advice" to take her "medicine" and "learn" from what happened and how it was handled.
Speaking during his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk series, he told her: "Hey, listen, this table has mythological cleansing and healing powers. There's a lot of things about our relationship, to our family. Jordy's father worked on Fresh Prince before she was born, but I know how hard it was for you and your family when he passed. I was watching you grow and become a woman and I had a deep sense that we would be here one day, and what I want to say to you is, the world attacks. It just happens. You'll never get around the world attacking, but I want you to know that you are supported. I got you. And we got you ... I would say, take your medicine and tell your truth. This is a part of what growing up is. This is a part of what learning is. A part of what family is. This world is not going to break you. We won't allow it."
Jordyn came under fire after she kissed Tristan - who has daughter True, who is 10 months, with Khloe - at a party a couple of weeks ago. Since the fallout, she has been ousted by her best friend Kylie Jenner - who she lived with - and the rest of the Kardashian Jenner family. Jordyn has admitted to kissing Tristan but insists nothing else happened and she didn't tell Khloe the full story because she was "scared".
More in Lifestyle
-
Duchess Meghan's International Women's Day panel
-
Khloe Kardashian hits out at 'lying' Jordyn Woods
-
Jordyn Woods couldn't 'eat or sleep' after Tristan Thompson scandal
-
Facebook, Instagram file lawsuit against 4 China companies, 3 people
-
Jussie Smollett 'attackers' issue apology
-
A veteran at 11, SA author Stacey Fru poised to publish fifth book
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.