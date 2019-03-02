Will Smith supports Jordyn Woods

He also gave the 21-year-old gave her some "fatherly advice" to take her "medicine" and "learn" from what happened and how it was handled.

LONDON - Will Smith has promised Jordyn Woods he won't let the world "break" her after she admitted to kissing Khloe Kardashian's partner Tristan Thompson whilst drunk.

The Suicide Squad star is very close to the 21-year-old model - having known her since she was a child as her late father John used to work on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air with Will - and gave her some "fatherly advice" to take her "medicine" and "learn" from what happened and how it was handled.

Speaking during his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk series, he told her: "Hey, listen, this table has mythological cleansing and healing powers. There's a lot of things about our relationship, to our family. Jordy's father worked on Fresh Prince before she was born, but I know how hard it was for you and your family when he passed. I was watching you grow and become a woman and I had a deep sense that we would be here one day, and what I want to say to you is, the world attacks. It just happens. You'll never get around the world attacking, but I want you to know that you are supported. I got you. And we got you ... I would say, take your medicine and tell your truth. This is a part of what growing up is. This is a part of what learning is. A part of what family is. This world is not going to break you. We won't allow it."

Jordyn came under fire after she kissed Tristan - who has daughter True, who is 10 months, with Khloe - at a party a couple of weeks ago. Since the fallout, she has been ousted by her best friend Kylie Jenner - who she lived with - and the rest of the Kardashian Jenner family. Jordyn has admitted to kissing Tristan but insists nothing else happened and she didn't tell Khloe the full story because she was "scared".