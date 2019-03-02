Popular Topics
'What a loss': Anger and heartbreak over Sibusiso Khwinana's killing

Sibusiso Khwinana, who was the lead actor in the blockbuster movie _Matwetwe_, and a friend were attacked by robbers allegedly over a cellphone.

Sibusiso Khwinana. Picture: Twitter.
Sibusiso Khwinana. Picture: Twitter.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have reacted in horror to the news of the murder of rising acting star Sibusiso Khwinana in Pretoria on Friday.

Khwinana, who was the lead actor in the blockbuster movie Matwetwe, and a friend were attacked by robbers allegedly over a cellphone.

Police say the actor and his friend were at the corner of Pretorius and Steve Biko Street when they were attacked by a thief demanding a cellphone.

While wrestling with the robber, the actor was stabbed with a sharp object in the upper part of his body.

Khwinana was certified dead on the scene, a case of murder and robbery has been opened but no one has been arrested as yet.

Anger and shock have dominated social media posts around the news on Saturday.

WATCH: Matwetwe (Wizard) - Trailer
<yt-formatted-string force-default-style="" class="style-scope ytd-video-primary-info-renderer"></yt-formatted-string>

Timeline

