'What a loss': Anger and heartbreak over Sibusiso Khwinana's killing

Sibusiso Khwinana, who was the lead actor in the blockbuster movie _Matwetwe_, and a friend were attacked by robbers allegedly over a cellphone.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have reacted in horror to the news of the murder of rising acting star Sibusiso Khwinana in Pretoria on Friday.

Khwinana, who was the lead actor in the blockbuster movie Matwetwe, and a friend were attacked by robbers allegedly over a cellphone.

Police say the actor and his friend were at the corner of Pretorius and Steve Biko Street when they were attacked by a thief demanding a cellphone.

While wrestling with the robber, the actor was stabbed with a sharp object in the upper part of his body.

Khwinana was certified dead on the scene, a case of murder and robbery has been opened but no one has been arrested as yet.

Anger and shock have dominated social media posts around the news on Saturday.

What a loss!!!!

How long will it take for us to realize we have a crime problem as country,how many people must die before we do something.Who must we trust to protect us and our Families,who must we vote for?#ripsbu pic.twitter.com/461PvICnZt — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) March 2, 2019

Pirara has lost. Sosha, Attridge, Mams, Skraal, BopLine, Bronkhoro and the rest of Pitori has lost. Thanks for sharing your amazing talent with the rest of us. You put us on the map ntwana. Dankie San! 💔 #RIPSbu #Matwetwe pic.twitter.com/ep5Bb4kn46 — KoPitori Events™ (@KoPitoriEvents) March 2, 2019

It's sickening to see our nation constantly dividing. 😭😭 Lord, please intervene. 💔 We have lost yet another young soul who was killed while being robbed a phone. 😢 #RIPSbu 🙏❤️🕊️ #MATWETWE pic.twitter.com/TRizafqcnG — baby.girl (@____mamas) March 2, 2019

Pitori we need justice for Sbu. Nna ke ready for toyi toyi. His legacy cannot just be a Twitter trend

This is too much. Young and focused brother, ba mo khawate so??? 😑 #RIPSbu #RIPSibusisoKhwinana #matwetwe https://t.co/OeioK6S7Rh — Ona 👑 (@kagisolatane) March 2, 2019

I know for a fact that people of Pretoria have been crying about that section where you have to cross back to Sunnyside from Sterland Cinema. And when you have to cross Mandela drive. When will citizens of this country be heard @GovernmentZA? #RIPSbu #MATWETWE — Molete Molebatsi (@moletemolebatsi) March 2, 2019

This is HORRENDOUS NEWS, the endearing breakout star who we have all just fallen in love with from Matwetwe; Sibusiso Khwinana was killed last night. 💔😭 #RIPSbu pic.twitter.com/6xcvZWwAi9 — NINA HASTIE (@THATninahastie) March 2, 2019

Our people are being killed for cellphones. I hate this country.#RIPSbu — Welile 'Wellington' G (@WelsWG) March 2, 2019

Just when you put your hometown Soshanguve in the map something like this happens 😭😭, Rest In Peace Sibusiso 🙏🏽. We will remain with the greatest movie produced by the legends @RealBlackCoffee @KagisoLediga #Matwetwe #RIPSibusiso pic.twitter.com/juDYD9O7YF — Smöochié💞 (@kay_ramoloko) March 2, 2019

It always breaks my heart when someone dies just as their dream is coming true.I can't imagine the pain his loved ones are going through.#RIPSbu https://t.co/G7b7KeykIk — MaNjomane😍👑 (@Samkelisiwe_MS_) March 2, 2019

And to think that he was just with us this past Monday.💔



We just heard the heartbreaking news of Sbusiso Khwinana passing.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends ..definitely gone to soon. #RIPSbu #MATWETWE pic.twitter.com/h0EPFiJsZh — YOTVLive (@YotvLive) March 2, 2019

So yesterday I was at Sterland Cinema when I heard people screaming and I had a gut feeling that something wrong was happening💔💔



Now I'm waking up to this 😭😭#RIPSbu#MATWETWE pic.twitter.com/MbJDvwXQJX — Sisipho Masiza (@NdabaSissie) March 2, 2019

WATCH: Matwetwe (Wizard) - Trailer

