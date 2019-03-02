'What a loss': Anger and heartbreak over Sibusiso Khwinana's killing
Sibusiso Khwinana, who was the lead actor in the blockbuster movie _Matwetwe_, and a friend were attacked by robbers allegedly over a cellphone.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have reacted in horror to the news of the murder of rising acting star Sibusiso Khwinana in Pretoria on Friday.
Khwinana, who was the lead actor in the blockbuster movie Matwetwe, and a friend were attacked by robbers allegedly over a cellphone.
Police say the actor and his friend were at the corner of Pretorius and Steve Biko Street when they were attacked by a thief demanding a cellphone.
While wrestling with the robber, the actor was stabbed with a sharp object in the upper part of his body.
Khwinana was certified dead on the scene, a case of murder and robbery has been opened but no one has been arrested as yet.
Anger and shock have dominated social media posts around the news on Saturday.
What a loss!!!!— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) March 2, 2019
How long will it take for us to realize we have a crime problem as country,how many people must die before we do something.Who must we trust to protect us and our Families,who must we vote for?#ripsbu pic.twitter.com/461PvICnZt
Pirara has lost. Sosha, Attridge, Mams, Skraal, BopLine, Bronkhoro and the rest of Pitori has lost. Thanks for sharing your amazing talent with the rest of us. You put us on the map ntwana. Dankie San! 💔 #RIPSbu #Matwetwe pic.twitter.com/ep5Bb4kn46— KoPitori Events™ (@KoPitoriEvents) March 2, 2019
It's sickening to see our nation constantly dividing. 😭😭 Lord, please intervene. 💔 We have lost yet another young soul who was killed while being robbed a phone. 😢 #RIPSbu 🙏❤️🕊️ #MATWETWE pic.twitter.com/TRizafqcnG— baby.girl (@____mamas) March 2, 2019
Pitori we need justice for Sbu. Nna ke ready for toyi toyi. His legacy cannot just be a Twitter trend— Ona 👑 (@kagisolatane) March 2, 2019
This is too much. Young and focused brother, ba mo khawate so??? 😑 #RIPSbu #RIPSibusisoKhwinana #matwetwe https://t.co/OeioK6S7Rh
I know for a fact that people of Pretoria have been crying about that section where you have to cross back to Sunnyside from Sterland Cinema. And when you have to cross Mandela drive. When will citizens of this country be heard @GovernmentZA? #RIPSbu #MATWETWE— Molete Molebatsi (@moletemolebatsi) March 2, 2019
This is HORRENDOUS NEWS, the endearing breakout star who we have all just fallen in love with from Matwetwe; Sibusiso Khwinana was killed last night. 💔😭 #RIPSbu pic.twitter.com/6xcvZWwAi9— NINA HASTIE (@THATninahastie) March 2, 2019
Our people are being killed for cellphones. I hate this country.#RIPSbu— Welile 'Wellington' G (@WelsWG) March 2, 2019
Just when you put your hometown Soshanguve in the map something like this happens 😭😭, Rest In Peace Sibusiso 🙏🏽. We will remain with the greatest movie produced by the legends @RealBlackCoffee @KagisoLediga #Matwetwe #RIPSibusiso pic.twitter.com/juDYD9O7YF— Smöochié💞 (@kay_ramoloko) March 2, 2019
It always breaks my heart when someone dies just as their dream is coming true.I can't imagine the pain his loved ones are going through.#RIPSbu https://t.co/G7b7KeykIk— MaNjomane😍👑 (@Samkelisiwe_MS_) March 2, 2019
And to think that he was just with us this past Monday.💔— YOTVLive (@YotvLive) March 2, 2019
We just heard the heartbreaking news of Sbusiso Khwinana passing.
Our condolences go out to his family and friends ..definitely gone to soon. #RIPSbu #MATWETWE pic.twitter.com/h0EPFiJsZh
So yesterday I was at Sterland Cinema when I heard people screaming and I had a gut feeling that something wrong was happening💔💔— Sisipho Masiza (@NdabaSissie) March 2, 2019
Now I'm waking up to this 😭😭#RIPSbu#MATWETWE pic.twitter.com/MbJDvwXQJX
WATCH: Matwetwe (Wizard) - Trailer
<yt-formatted-string force-default-style="" class="style-scope ytd-video-primary-info-renderer"></yt-formatted-string>
Popular in Local
-
Actor Sibusiso Khwinana dies after being stabbed
-
Powerball results: Friday, 1 March 2019
-
13 dead, 8 injured in Free State collision
-
Report: Senior SAA pilot forced to step down over fake licence
-
SABC 3 will no longer broadcast The Bold and the Beautiful
-
Daughter to testify as key witness against father accused of killing mother
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.