Tshwane in the process of finalising remaining invoices with GladAfrica

This week, Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced that his administration would be terminating the R12 billion contract after the findings by the Auditor-General that it was not above board.

Chairperson and founder of the GladAfrica Group, Noel Mashaba. Picture:@GladAfricaGroup/Twitter
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said it’s in the process of finalising the remaining invoices with GladAfrica as it terminates its controversial contract.

This week, Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announced that his administration would be terminating the R12 billion contract after the findings by the Auditor-General that it was not above board.

On Friday, the Tshwane council voted in favour of the termination.

City manager Moeketsi Mosola has now be commissioned with the procurement of a new service provider.

Mokgalapa said his administration will look into building in-house capacity for project management.

“There are no terms and conditions. What GladAfrica will do is to finalise the invoices that they already have at the moment. They will work on what we call task orders and they will finalise those.”

