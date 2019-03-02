Themane: Kid who who boasted about being untouchable 'must be touched' - Cele

One of the minors arrested in connection with the murder is the son of a former police officer. It is said that he bragged on social media about being untouchable because his father was a cop.

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of the murder of Thoriso Themane, police minister Bheki Cele has urged parents to be more vigilant of their children and to be alert of any behavioural changes.

Cele was speaking at Themane’s funeral service held in Polokwane on Saturday.

The 28-year-old was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park by a mob of teenagers last week.

Nine people have since been arrested in connection with his murder.

One of the minors arrested in connection with the murder is the son of a former police officer. It is said that he bragged on social media about being untouchable because his father was a cop.

Cele also weighed in on this: “Police without selecting will have to work even harder on the case so that we are not blamed for letting it go because he [the father] is one of us.”

#ThorisoThemane Cele: That kid that took to social media to boast about his father being a police officer and that he cannot be touched, he must be touched. We need to make an example out of him & send a strong message to criminals that they will not be tolerated in this country. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2019

Cele has called on communities to help the police, saying officers cannot fight the scourge of crime alone.