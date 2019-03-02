Suspects busted for producing drugs worth millions in Soweto lab

The four were nabbed on Friday after an intelligence-driven operation involving the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and the Gauteng K9 Unit.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects between the ages of 35 and 58 have been arrested after their Soweto-based drug lab was bust by police.

The four were nabbed on Friday after an intelligence-driven operation involving the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and the Gauteng K9 Unit.

The team searched the house and found a clandestine laboratory suspected of being used to produce mandrax. The drug lab was allegedly in operation when authorities pounced.

Police said the drugs seized are suspected to be worth millions.

"This is a significant seizure that has potentially prevented kilograms of mandrax worth millions of rands hitting the streets. Clandestine drug laboratories used to manufacture illicit drugs pose a danger to the public and anyone with information about the manufacturing of illicit drugs should report to the authorities," said Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya.

The four will appear at the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 March on charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs.