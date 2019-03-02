Suspects busted for producing drugs worth millions in Soweto lab
The four were nabbed on Friday after an intelligence-driven operation involving the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and the Gauteng K9 Unit.
JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects between the ages of 35 and 58 have been arrested after their Soweto-based drug lab was bust by police.
The four were nabbed on Friday after an intelligence-driven operation involving the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and the Gauteng K9 Unit.
The team searched the house and found a clandestine laboratory suspected of being used to produce mandrax. The drug lab was allegedly in operation when authorities pounced.
Police said the drugs seized are suspected to be worth millions.
"This is a significant seizure that has potentially prevented kilograms of mandrax worth millions of rands hitting the streets. Clandestine drug laboratories used to manufacture illicit drugs pose a danger to the public and anyone with information about the manufacturing of illicit drugs should report to the authorities," said Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya.
The four will appear at the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 March on charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs.
#sapsHAWKS Four suspects arrested during a drug lab raid in Soweto. Intel driven opt led multi-disciplinary team to a house suspected of being used to produce mandrax. Large amount of mandrax tablets, chemicals & equipment seized, #DrugsOffThe Street SWhttps://t.co/TCjJ5VTPpd pic.twitter.com/S6KUGRxapb— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 2, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Actor Sibusiso Khwinana dies after being stabbed
-
SABC 3 will no longer broadcast The Bold and the Beautiful''
-
Powerball results: Friday, 1 March 2019
-
Report: Senior SAA pilot forced to step down over fake licence
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 years
-
Alleluia rejects 'miraculous resurrection' claims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.