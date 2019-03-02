Suspects busted for producing drugs worth millions in Soweto lab

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

Suspects busted for producing drugs worth millions in Soweto lab

The four were nabbed on Friday after an intelligence-driven operation involving the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and the Gauteng K9 Unit.

Drugs worth millions seized during an operation in Soweto. Picture: SAPS.
Drugs worth millions seized during an operation in Soweto. Picture: SAPS.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects between the ages of 35 and 58 have been arrested after their Soweto-based drug lab was bust by police.

The four were nabbed on Friday after an intelligence-driven operation involving the Hawks' South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and the Gauteng K9 Unit.

The team searched the house and found a clandestine laboratory suspected of being used to produce mandrax. The drug lab was allegedly in operation when authorities pounced.

Police said the drugs seized are suspected to be worth millions.

"This is a significant seizure that has potentially prevented kilograms of mandrax worth millions of rands hitting the streets. Clandestine drug laboratories used to manufacture illicit drugs pose a danger to the public and anyone with information about the manufacturing of illicit drugs should report to the authorities," said Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya.

The four will appear at the Roodepoort Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 March on charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA