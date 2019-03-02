Saudi women activists detained in crackdown to go on trial

The public prosecution concluded its investigation and has now prepared the indictment list against the defendants to refer the case to the relevant court.

JOHANNESBURG - Saudi Arabia women activists detained last year in a sweeping crackdown on campaigners will be put on trial.

More than a dozen activists were arrested last year just before the historic lifting of a decades-long ban on women drivers the following month.

Many of them were accused of undermining security and aiding enemies of the state.