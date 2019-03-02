Saudi women activists detained in crackdown to go on trial

Daughter to testify as key witness against father accused of killing mother
Local
The public prosecution concluded its investigation and has now prepared the indictment list against the defendants to refer the case to the relevant court.
JOHANNESBURG - Saudi Arabia women activists detained last year in a sweeping crackdown on campaigners will be put on trial.
The public prosecution concluded its investigation and has now prepared the indictment list against the defendants to refer the case to the relevant court.
More than a dozen activists were arrested last year just before the historic lifting of a decades-long ban on women drivers the following month.
Many of them were accused of undermining security and aiding enemies of the state.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.