SABC 3 will no longer broadcast The Bold and the Beautiful

-
Kim Jong-un heads home after failed summit with TrumpWorld
-
EU ready to give Britain more guarantees 'backstop' is temporary - BarnierWorld
-
SABC 3 will no longer broadcast The Bold and the BeautifulLifestyle
-
Actor Sibusiso Khwinana dies after being stabbedLocal
-
Mother of Sans Souci High pupil slapped by teacher still taking legal actionLocal
-
Cele to brief Parly police committee on appointment of Ipid acting headLocal
Popular Topics
-
SABC 3 will no longer broadcast The Bold and the BeautifulLifestyle
-
Actor Sibusiso Khwinana dies after being stabbedLocal
-
Mother of Sans Souci High pupil slapped by teacher still taking legal actionLocal
-
Cele to brief Parly police committee on appointment of Ipid acting headLocal
-
Daughter to testify as key witness against father accused of killing motherLocal
-
Police welcome sentencing of grade 10 pupil who murdered teacherLocal
Popular Topics
-
Eskom’s Pillay says former CEO Maritz used intimidating tactics against himLocal
-
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contractBusiness
-
McBride on Ipid job: Police portfolio committee acting under political pressurePolitics
-
Mboweni challenges Public Protector’s findings on Treasury DG MogajaneLocal
-
Mongameli Bobani survives another bid to oust himPolitics
-
Zondo Commission extends acting secretary's appointment until MarchLocal
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
‘Credible’ plan to reform Eskom could help SA avoid junk status, MPs toldBusiness
-
Workers at Gupta-owned mines could receive payment soonBusiness
-
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contractBusiness
-
SAA opens a case against senior pilot with fake licenceBusiness
-
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stableBusiness
-
Andre Pillay: Anoj Singh opened the door for McKinsey & Trillian at EskomBusiness
Popular Topics
-
SABC 3 will no longer broadcast The Bold and the BeautifulLifestyle
-
Duchess Meghan's International Women's Day panelLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian hits out at 'lying' Jordyn WoodsLifestyle
-
Jordyn Woods couldn't 'eat or sleep' after Tristan Thompson scandalLifestyle
-
Will Smith supports Jordyn WoodsLifestyle
-
Facebook, Instagram file lawsuit against 4 China companies, 3 peopleLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett 'attackers' issue apologyLifestyle
-
A veteran at 11, SA author Stacey Fru poised to publish fifth bookLifestyle
-
'90210' actor Luke Perry reportedly suffers strokeLifestyle
-
Federer sets up Tsitsipas final in Dubai to put 100th title within reachSport
-
Another mixed start for Blitzboks at Las Vegas SevensSport
-
Aspiring CT soccer player raising funds to compete in SwedenLocal
-
Hendricks and de Bruyn get improved CSA contractsSport
-
'Hands off, back off & leave Caster alone': Support grows for SemenyaSport
-
Lukaku revival can aid United's top-four bidSport
Popular Topics
-
More minors arrested in Thoriso Themane murder caseLocal
-
Phahlane labels arrest 'malicious' & 'humiliating'Local
-
Nyanda: I declined to meet the Guptas outside my officeLocal
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'Local
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
Road rage: Motorists to pay more for toll fees & fuelLocal
-
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disreputeLocal
-
Manuel details Mbalula's encounters with the GuptasLocal
-
Wayde van Niekerk on track to recoverySport
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEELocal
-
ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 23°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 18°C
SABC 3 will no longer broadcast The Bold and the Beautiful
The Emmy Award-winning soapie centres around the fashion designing Forrester family and has been airing for over two decades in South Africa. It was first aired on SABC 1 in September 1997 until it moved to SABC 3 a few years ago.
JOHANNESBURG - After years of entertaining viewers on SABC 3, popular US soapie The Bold and the Beautiful will no longer air as of Monday 4 March.
The Emmy Award-winning soapie centres around the fashion designing Forrester family and has been airing for over two decades in South Africa. It was first aired on SABC 1 in September 1997 until it moved to SABC 3 a few years ago.
The SABC says the decision to remove the soapie was taken as a result of the property’s poor return on investment while the financial investment to acquire the property kept increasing.
"In response to the current financial challenges facing the SABC, the channel is implementing a programming strategy which seeks to ensure that it provides compelling and entertaining programming, that resonates with audiences.
"From 4 March, SABC 3 will broadcast a News and Current Affairs programme, Democracy Gauge at 5:30pm. This will be followed by the local sitcom, Taryn and Sharon at 6pm and local drama Keeping Score at 6:30pm."
The SABC thanked all the viewers who have shown unwavering support to the show since its debut.
[WATCH] Soweto shows 'Brooke Logan' tons of SA love
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian hits out at 'lying' Jordyn Woods2 hours ago
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 February 20192 days ago
-
[WATCH] Lip syncing: Inside vaginal rejuvenation in SA17 days ago
-
Will Smith supports Jordyn Woods3 hours ago
-
Duchess Meghan's International Women's Day panel2 hours ago
-
Jordyn Woods couldn't 'eat or sleep' after Tristan Thompson scandal3 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.