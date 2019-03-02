SABC 3 will no longer broadcast The Bold and the Beautiful

The Emmy Award-winning soapie centres around the fashion designing Forrester family and has been airing for over two decades in South Africa. It was first aired on SABC 1 in September 1997 until it moved to SABC 3 a few years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - After years of entertaining viewers on SABC 3, popular US soapie The Bold and the Beautiful will no longer air as of Monday 4 March.

The SABC says the decision to remove the soapie was taken as a result of the property’s poor return on investment while the financial investment to acquire the property kept increasing.

"In response to the current financial challenges facing the SABC, the channel is implementing a programming strategy which seeks to ensure that it provides compelling and entertaining programming, that resonates with audiences.

"From 4 March, SABC 3 will broadcast a News and Current Affairs programme, Democracy Gauge at 5:30pm. This will be followed by the local sitcom, Taryn and Sharon at 6pm and local drama Keeping Score at 6:30pm."

The SABC thanked all the viewers who have shown unwavering support to the show since its debut.

