Powerball results: Friday, 01 March 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 1 March 2019 are as follows:

Powerball results: 24, 29, 34, 46, 49 PB: 15

PowerballPlus results: 05, 24, 30, 33, 34 PB: 06

