Police welcome sentencing of grade 10 pupil who murdered teacher

The accused was sentenced to 10 years in jail by the Lehurutshe Regional Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have welcomed the sentence handed down to a grade 10 pupil for the murder of his teacher.

The pupil stabbed his Math teacher to death with a knife at the Ramotshere High School outside Zeerust last year after demanding a second serving of food.

The polices Sabata Mokgwabone said the sentence sends a strong message to those who commit crimes against teachers.

“The sentence came a day after another incident where a learner in Mareetsane stabbed another learner and unfortunately the victim died. The provincial commissioner said the sentencing will send a clear message that we will not be tolerating crime and proper actions will be taken against anyone who commits a crime.”