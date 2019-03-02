Murdered Thoriso Themane to be laid to rest on Saturday
POLOKWANE – Twenty-eight-year-old Thoriso Themane is expected to be laid to rest in Polokwane on Saturday morning.
Themane was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park exactly a week ago by a mob of teenagers.
On Friday, residents marched to the local police station calling for justice.
Police also confirmed that three more teenagers have been arrested in connection with Themane's murder bring the total number of arrests to nine.
WATCH: More minors arrested in Themane's murder case
During a march by residents Friday, Limpopo’s police commissioner Nneke Ledwaba promised community members that the case is being prioritised.
“We have got members who are on duty; talk to these members.”
Community members have expressed their disgust following his brutal assault allegedly at the hands of teenagers.
One resident said: “They have stolen one of us and it is because of this crime.”
Residents have pleaded with authorities to prosecute those behind Themane’s murder, saying they’ve had enough of crime in the area.
