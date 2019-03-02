Popular Topics
Mother of Sans Souci High pupil slapped by teacher still taking legal action

The grade 9 pupil and a teacher landed in hot water after a video surfaced showing an altercation between them in a classroom.

The mother of a Sans Souci Girls' High School learner addresses the media a day after her daughter was slapped by one of her teachers. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
The mother of a Sans Souci Girls' High School learner addresses the media a day after her daughter was slapped by one of her teachers. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The mother of a 16-year old girl is still taking legal action against Sans Souci Girls' High, the governing body (SGB) and the Western Cape Education Department.

The grade 9 pupil and a teacher landed in hot water after a video surfaced showing an altercation between them in a classroom.

The department's Bronagh Hammond has confirmed the school received a request from the learner's lawyers for a transfer letter.

“They have wished the learner well in her academic journey as she completes her high school career. As the educator is an SGB employee, the SGB is managing the disciplinary process of the educator. The educator’s hearing is yet to take place.”

