Mantashe: Prosecuting mining companies due to deaths will cripple industry

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

Mantashe: Prosecuting mining companies due to deaths will cripple industry

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa has called for punitive measures in response to deaths at mines.

FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe briefs media on the gazetting of the Mining Charter. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe briefs media on the gazetting of the Mining Charter. Picture: GCIS
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said criminal charges against mining companies due to fatalities will likely cripple the already strained industry.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa has called for punitive measures in response to deaths at mines.

Statistics released by the department show that 81 mine workers died while on duty last year.

The department sad while strong action needs to be taken, prosecuting mining companies is not the answer

Spokesperson David Msiza said: “He has appreciated the comments that were made regarding the strengthening of the law. The miners and colleagues in the sector still feel that there is a lot of strengthening that needs to be done. We need to collaborate with the state, business and organised labour to check where we can strengthen.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA