Mantashe: Prosecuting mining companies due to deaths will cripple industry

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa has called for punitive measures in response to deaths at mines.

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said criminal charges against mining companies due to fatalities will likely cripple the already strained industry.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union president Joseph Mathunjwa has called for punitive measures in response to deaths at mines.

Statistics released by the department show that 81 mine workers died while on duty last year.

The department sad while strong action needs to be taken, prosecuting mining companies is not the answer

Spokesperson David Msiza said: “He has appreciated the comments that were made regarding the strengthening of the law. The miners and colleagues in the sector still feel that there is a lot of strengthening that needs to be done. We need to collaborate with the state, business and organised labour to check where we can strengthen.”