Maimane: Unemployment will continue to rise the longer ANC stays in power

Mmusi Maimane addressed DA supporters in Cape Town at the launch of the party's Provincial Action Plan rally today.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says unemployment will continue to rise, the longer the African National Congress (ANC) stays in power.

The party is preparing its campaign for the general elections in May.

“Many of our citizens today wake up to a life, where they don’t have a job, where they just follow the sun around the house. It is not good enough and it’s got nothing to do with the people of this country, it’s got everything to do, with the government of the African National Congress.”

"For past ten years here in the Western Cape, the DA government has worked hard to ensure the dream of #OneSAforAll becomes a reality." - @MmusiMaimane pic.twitter.com/nUJtndJXVk — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 2, 2019

WATCH: Leader @MmusiMaimane unpacking our agenda for change to put a job in every home!



"We will continue to ensure that those who want to start small businesses have the necessary resources to help those businesses flourish."#OneSAforAll#WindeForPremier pic.twitter.com/SvwTwMMDVp — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 2, 2019

The party’s premier candidate Alan Winde launched the rally.

He is promising to take the ANC head-on and wrestle control of the Western Cape’s police force and railway service.

He promised to make housing scheme vouchers available for struggling families who want to build their own homes.

For those who are looking for jobs, Winde promised free public transport.