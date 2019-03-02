How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 years

CAPE TOWN - William Chandler, a senior South African Airways (SAA) pilot, has been forced to step down after it was discovered he has been flying aircraft for more than 20 years without the correct qualifications.

According to the Mail & Guardian investigative journalist Sabelo Skiti, SAA discovered that Chandler had no certification to allow him to operate bigger aircraft or fly long distances.

Skiti explains that the investigation was instituted after an unexplained incident while Chandler was flying to Germany.

The incident forced the airline to conduct an investigation which showed that Chandler only had CPL (Commercial Pilot Licence) and no licence that allowed him to fly long-haul flights.

"If you are flying your Boeing 727 and typically 12-14 hours long-haul flights you would need that certificate to operate it. Even if you are co-piloting you would need that certificate to operate it," said Skiti.

According to the airline policy, Chandler was due for a promoted to captain but kept on refusing it.

SAA has now laid a criminal complaint against Chandler.

