Latest suspects arrested for Thoriso Themane's murder not minors
Speaking at the 28-year-old's funeral earlier today, Bheki Cele directed the provincial commissioner to carefully profile this murder case.
POLOKWANE - Police Minister Bheki Cele has revealed that the three latest suspects arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane are adults and not minors.
Yesterday, Limpopo’s provincial commissioner Nneke Ledwaba announced the breakthrough during a march by residents to the local police station, but it had originally been stated that they were minors.
Themane was brutally assaulted and killed by a mob of teenagers in the suburb of Flora Park in Polokwane last week.
Five high school pupils aged between 14 and 16 years old appeared in court in connection with his murder on Thursday, while another minor is yet to appear in court.
Police Minister Bheki Cele outside #ThorisoThemaneFuneral https://t.co/9nbiXXhUJO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2019
#ThorisoThemaneFuneral Minister Bheki Cele says one of those arrested on Thursday is a 36 year old, he says he’s struggling to make a link between children as young as 15 who have been arrested and the adult. He’s asked the provincial commissioner to profile the case very well.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2019
