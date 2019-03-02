Kim Jong-un heads home after failed summit with Trump

The North Korean leader boarded his private train at the Vietnam-China border for the more than 60-hour ride on Saturday watched by cheering crowds.

JOHANNESBURG - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has left Vietnam for his long journey home, following a failed summit with United States President Donald Trump.

The two leaders met earlier this week for the second round of talks in Vietnam almost eight months after the landmark Singapore summit.