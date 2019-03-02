Khloe Kardashian hits out at 'lying' Jordyn Woods

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has hit out at the 21-year-old model for "breaking up her family" after Jordyn and Khloe's now-ex partner Tristan Thompson kissed at a recent party.

LONDON - Khloe Kardashian has accused former friend Jordyn Woods of "lying" and "trying to save" her own reputation after it emerged she had cheated with Khloe's partner Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has hit out at the 21-year-old model for "breaking up her family" after Jordyn and Khloe's now-ex partner Tristan Thompson kissed at a recent party.

She fumed on Twitter: "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! (sic)"

In her Red Table Talk interview, Jordyn alleges that Tristan was the one who kissed her.

She said: "This is where the story gets tricky. I feel like I can't point fingers because I allowed myself to be in this position. I allowed myself to be there. On the way out he did kiss me ... I wish I would not have gone with those girls to the after party and not allowed myself to be in that position."

And Woods also wishes she would have told Khloe "the truth from the beginning".

She said: "If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career."

The former friend of Kylie Jenner also insists it wasn't a publicity stunt and has ended up with "real people" getting hurt.

Speaking to her "aunt" Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk, she shared: "Unfortunately, I wish I could say this was a publicity stunt but it's real and real people are hurting."