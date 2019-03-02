Ipid says Phahlane’s arrest had nothing to do with McBride

Ipid arrested Phahlane and major general Ravi Pillay on Friday and were later released on R20,000 bail each after appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

PRETORIA - While former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane claims that his arrest was timed to coincide with Robert McBride exit from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) as part of a strategy to get his job back, the watchdog body says the arrest was based solely on the evidence.

Ipid arrested Phahlane and major general Ravi Pillay on Friday and were later released on R20,000 bail each after appearing in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The pair are linked to a case which saw four senior police officials and a service provider appear in the same court in November last year.

WATCH: Phahlane labels arrest 'malicious' and 'humiliating'

Phahlane said his arrest reeks of ulterior motives and is part of an effort to build McBride’s image as a crusader in chief against corruption.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini said it’s nothing of the sort: “It really has got nothing to do with McBride. It’s just an investigation. Based on the evidence that the prosecutors could see, they decided that must appear before a court. So, the allegations are baseless.”

Phahlane and his six-co-accused are due back in court at the end of March.