Another mixed start for Blitzboks at Las Vegas Sevens

Following a promising 26-0 opening win against Japan, Neil Powell’s troops stuttered against Chile in their second Group C match and were forced to take a 5-5 draw against the South American side.

Blitzbok playing at the Las Vegas Sevens on 01 March 2019.
Blitzbok playing at the Las Vegas Sevens on 01 March 2019.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The inconsistency of South Africa’s form in the Sevens format of the game showed it hasn’t quite been shaken off just yet, following another mixed start to the Las Vegas Sevens this weekend.

Following a promising 26-0 opening win against Japan, Neil Powell’s troops stuttered against Chile in their second Group C match and were forced to take a 5-5 draw against the South American side.

The shared result is likely to be blamed squarely on JC Pretorius, after he dropped the ball over the line with the last play of the match despite no Chilean players within a few metres of him. Powell will be looking to more than Pretorius’ error though, with sloppy handling and poor discipline costing the Blitzboks far more than the potential seven cost by the flanker.

They, fortunately, have some time to lick their wounds and prepare for the tougher challenge of England in their final group match just after midnight on Saturday. A loss would mean they once again fail to finish at the top of their group.

Kick off is at 00:10 on Saturday.

