Gupta-owned Optimum Coal manages to raise funds to pay workers

JOHANNESBURG - Business rescue practitioners working for Gupta mine Optimum Coal Mine say they have been able to raise funds to pay workers from the sale of some of the mine's assets.

The practitioners say workers at Koornfontein and Optimum will be paid by next week.

Workers were last paid back in October with mining operations coming to an end in December.

Optimum has not been supplying Eskom with coal for a year.

Lawyer Bouwer van Niekerk said they are working to raise funds for all employees at both mines to be paid on an ongoing basis.

“It is financed to pay the miners and ramp up the mines and restart production.”