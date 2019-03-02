Gloria mine rescue operations halted due to instability undergound

Last week, 13 more bodies were brought to the surface by recovery teams working at the mine.

JOHANNESBURG - Search and rescue operations at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga have been halted due to

instability below the surface of the ground.

At least 18 people have died following a gas explosion at the mine last month. Last week, 13 more bodies were brought to the surface by recovery teams working at the mine.

The mine, which has been placed under business rescue, believes at least nine people are still unaccounted for.

“The roof in the area we think they are located is extremely unstable at the moment. It’s not safe to go and send the rescue team into a situation like that,’ said the mine's Mike Elliot.