Gloria mine rescue operations halted due to instability undergound

-
Themane: Kid who who boasted about being untouchable 'must be touched' - CeleLocal
-
DA comes out guns blazing to retain control of WCLocal
-
FF Plus: 'We don’t make false promises, what we say, we will do'Local
-
Cele says Themane's killers must be made example of as family pleads for justiceLocal
-
Suspects busted for producing drugs worth millions in Soweto labLocal
-
Latest suspects arrested for Thoriso Themane's murder not minorsLocal
Popular Topics
-
DA comes out guns blazing to retain control of WCLocal
-
FF Plus: 'We don’t make false promises, what we say, we will do'Local
-
Cele says Themane's killers must be made example of as family pleads for justiceLocal
-
Suspects busted for producing drugs worth millions in Soweto labLocal
-
Latest suspects arrested for Thoriso Themane's murder not minorsLocal
-
How SAA pilot William Chandler was caught out after 25 yearsLocal
Popular Topics
-
FF Plus: 'We don’t make false promises, what we say, we will do'Local
-
DA's Winde to launch WC election plan of action on SaturdayPolitics
-
Eskom’s Pillay says former CEO Maritz used intimidating tactics against himLocal
-
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contractBusiness
-
McBride on Ipid job: Police portfolio committee acting under political pressurePolitics
-
Mboweni challenges Public Protector’s findings on Treasury DG MogajaneLocal
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
‘Credible’ plan to reform Eskom could help SA avoid junk status, MPs toldBusiness
-
Workers at Gupta-owned mines could receive payment soonBusiness
-
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contractBusiness
-
SAA opens a case against senior pilot with fake licenceBusiness
-
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stableBusiness
-
Andre Pillay: Anoj Singh opened the door for McKinsey & Trillian at EskomBusiness
Popular Topics
-
SABC 3 will no longer broadcast The Bold and the Beautiful''Lifestyle
-
Duchess Meghan's International Women's Day panelLifestyle
-
Khloe Kardashian hits out at 'lying' Jordyn WoodsLifestyle
-
Jordyn Woods couldn't 'eat or sleep' after Tristan Thompson scandalLifestyle
-
Will Smith supports Jordyn WoodsLifestyle
-
Facebook, Instagram file lawsuit against 4 China companies, 3 peopleLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett 'attackers' issue apologyLifestyle
-
A veteran at 11, SA author Stacey Fru poised to publish fifth bookLifestyle
-
'90210' actor Luke Perry reportedly suffers strokeLifestyle
-
Arsenal's Ozil must show consistency to start regularly, says EmerySport
-
Federer sets up Tsitsipas final in Dubai to put 100th title within reachSport
-
Another mixed start for Blitzboks at Las Vegas SevensSport
-
Aspiring CT soccer player raising funds to compete in SwedenLocal
-
Hendricks and de Bruyn get improved CSA contractsSport
-
'Hands off, back off & leave Caster alone': Support grows for SemenyaSport
Popular Topics
-
More minors arrested in Thoriso Themane murder caseLocal
-
Phahlane labels arrest 'malicious' & 'humiliating'Local
-
Nyanda: I declined to meet the Guptas outside my officeLocal
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'Local
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
Road rage: Motorists to pay more for toll fees & fuelLocal
-
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disreputeLocal
-
Manuel details Mbalula's encounters with the GuptasLocal
-
Wayde van Niekerk on track to recoverySport
-
Not so sweet: Sugar tax is 'negatively impacting' industryBusiness
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEELocal
-
ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 23°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 18°C
Gloria mine rescue operations halted due to instability undergound
Last week, 13 more bodies were brought to the surface by recovery teams working at the mine.
JOHANNESBURG - Search and rescue operations at the Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga have been halted due to
instability below the surface of the ground.
At least 18 people have died following a gas explosion at the mine last month. Last week, 13 more bodies were brought to the surface by recovery teams working at the mine.
The mine, which has been placed under business rescue, believes at least nine people are still unaccounted for.
“The roof in the area we think they are located is extremely unstable at the moment. It’s not safe to go and send the rescue team into a situation like that,’ said the mine's Mike Elliot.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.