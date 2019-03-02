Popular Topics
Gift of the Givers says declaring Sarah Baartman Muni long overdue

Mayor Khunjuzwa Kekana made the declaration earlier this week following months of a severe drought and water shortages due to dwindling dam levels.

Gift of the Givers will be delivering about 150,000 litres of bottled water to the residents of Makhanda in Grahamstown. Picture: @GiftoftheGivers/Facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers said the Sarah Baartman District Municipality in the Eastern Cape being declared a local state of disaster has been long overdue.

Mayor Khunjuzwa Kekana made the declaration earlier this week following months of a severe drought and water shortages due to dwindling dam levels.

The organisation has been assisting residents in Makhanda formerly known as Grahamstown with bottled water to provide some relief.

Gift of the Givers' Imtiaz Sooliman said: “We’ve been in the area for almost three weeks now and we can see how patient residents have been. The water we bring has made a difference but is minimal to what is needed.”

