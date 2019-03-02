FF Plus: 'We don’t make false promises, what we say, we will do'

The party launched its manifesto this morning at the Rockwood Theatre in Pretoria on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has called on South Africans to use rationale when voting on 8 May.

The party launched its manifesto this morning at the Rockwood Theatre in Pretoria on Saturday.

It says government shouldn’t punish responsible gun owners by changing the gun laws to clamp down on violent crimes.

“When you vote, be rational. Look at the different political parties, what they offer you, whether they make false promises. We don’t make false promises. What we say, we will do. We cannot continue in South Africa as it is,” said FF+ leader, Pieter Groenewald.