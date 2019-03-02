FF Plus labels BEE 'black elite enrichment', calls for it to be scrapped

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald has called for the scrapping of affirmative action and BEE and says race mustn’t be the criteria to help poor people.

JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) has labelled black economic empowerment (BEE) as black elite enrichment

Leader Pieter Groenewald made the comments at the party's manifesto launch in Pretoria earlier today.

“Black economic empowerment is nothing more than black elite enrichment. Now it is broad-based black economic empowerment? The only thing they broadened was the base to make the ANC elite more rich than they are at the moment.”

He has called for the scrapping of affirmative action and BEE and says race mustn’t be the criteria to help poor people.

“Don’t make race the criteria to support people that are really poor. Black and white and brown and Indian, there are people who are poor.”

The FF Plus also says the crisis at Eskom is because of affirmative action.