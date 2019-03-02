Federer sets up Tsitsipas final in Dubai to put 100th title within reach
The 20-times Grand Slam champion will now look to avenge his shock defeat by the 20-year-old Tsitsipas in the Australian Open fourth round in January.
BENGALURU - Roger Federer took a step closer to his 100th ATP crown on Friday, easing past Borna Coric 6-2 6-2 in the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to set up a title clash with Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Federer has been far from his ruthless best in the previous rounds but looked a different player in the last-four tie, as he broke his Croatian opponent four times and needed only 67 minutes to advance to Saturday’s final at the Aviation Club.
The 20-times Grand Slam champion will now look to avenge his shock defeat by the 20-year-old Tsitsipas in the Australian Open fourth round in January.
Victory for the Swiss, a seven-times winner in Dubai, will make him only the second man in the Open Era to win 100 titles after American great Jimmy Connors who has 109.
Earlier, Tsitsipas recovered from a set and 1-3 down to get past Gael Monfils 4-6 7-6(4) 7-6(4) with the result set to propel him into the top 10 for the first time in his career.
“The whole match changed out of nowhere,” Tsitsipas said.
“I’ve improved since last year. Beating the big guys, big players, players that have been in the top 10, it means a lot.
“I wanted to get there at some point myself, and I made it today. I don’t know, it’s probably a special day for Greece.”
Popular in Sport
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
Arsenal's Ozil must show consistency to start regularly, says Emery
-
Another mixed start for Blitzboks at Las Vegas Sevens
-
'Hands off, back off & leave Caster alone': Support grows for Semenya
-
Lukaku revival can aid United's top-four bid
-
Stormers make three changes for Sharks Super Rugby clash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.