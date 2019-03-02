Facebook, Instagram file lawsuit against 4 China companies, 3 people

The company said the accused people and companies promoted the sales on both Facebook and Instagram as well as other online service providers including Amazon, Apple, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG - Facebook said it has filed a lawsuit along with Instagram in United States Federal Court against four companies and three people based in China for promoting the sale of fake accounts, likes and followers.

