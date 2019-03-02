Daughter to testify as key witness against father accused of killing mother

Forty-year-old Wayne Lawrence was denied bail on Friday for a second time.

CAPE TOWN - A teenage girl is a key witness against her father who's accused of murdering her mother.

Forty-year-old Wayne Lawrence was denied bail on Friday for a second time.

He allegedly shot dead his ex-girlfriend Angela Marinus in Montevideo in 2017 and wounded their daughter.

Judge Nolwazi Boqwana believes Lawrence could try to influence his daughter if he's granted bail.

She was in the passenger seat when he allegedly shot and killed her mother who was also his ex-girlfriend.

The teenager is now a key witness.

Marinus had a protection order against the accused, but there were allegations he still contacted her.

Boqwana said if he failed to respect that order, there's a possibility that he won't adhere to strict bail conditions.

She's taken into account that the accused has been awaiting trial in prison for more than a year and has lost his job as a result, but believes those issues are outweighed by the risk of releasing him from custody.