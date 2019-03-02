Daughter to testify as key witness against father accused of killing mother

-
Police welcome sentencing of grade 10 pupil who murdered teacherLocal
-
Gift of the Givers says declaring Sarah Baartman Muni long overdueLocal
-
DA's Winde to launch WC election plan of action on SaturdayPolitics
-
Bryanston teacher accused of sexual assault to be struck off professional rollLocal
-
13 dead, 8 injured in Free State collisionLocal
-
Five years on, MH370 families band together to seek closureWorld
Popular Topics
-
Police welcome sentencing of grade 10 pupil who murdered teacherLocal
-
Gift of the Givers says declaring Sarah Baartman Muni long overdueLocal
-
Bryanston teacher accused of sexual assault to be struck off professional rollLocal
-
13 dead, 8 injured in Free State collisionLocal
-
Aspiring CT soccer player raising funds to compete in SwedenLocal
-
Mantashe: Prosecuting mining companies due to deaths will cripple industryLocal
Popular Topics
-
Eskom’s Pillay says former CEO Maritz used intimidating tactics against himLocal
-
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contractBusiness
-
McBride on Ipid job: Police portfolio committee acting under political pressurePolitics
-
Mboweni challenges Public Protector’s findings on Treasury DG MogajaneLocal
-
Mongameli Bobani survives another bid to oust himPolitics
-
Zondo Commission extends acting secretary's appointment until MarchLocal
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
‘Credible’ plan to reform Eskom could help SA avoid junk status, MPs toldBusiness
-
Workers at Gupta-owned mines could receive payment soonBusiness
-
Tshwane council approves termination of GladAfrica contractBusiness
-
SAA opens a case against senior pilot with fake licenceBusiness
-
S&P changes Eskom outlook to stableBusiness
-
Andre Pillay: Anoj Singh opened the door for McKinsey & Trillian at EskomBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Will Smith supports Jordyn WoodsLifestyle
-
Facebook, Instagram file lawsuit against 4 China companies, 3 peopleLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett 'attackers' issue apologyLifestyle
-
A veteran at 11, SA author Stacey Fru poised to publish fifth bookLifestyle
-
'90210' actor Luke Perry reportedly suffers strokeLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch back on market at steep discountLifestyle
-
Kylie Jenner will end friendship with Jordyn Woods 'in her own time'Lifestyle
-
Hit or miss - Oscar for Alibaba's 'Green Book' no guarantee for China successLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande defends herself over Manchester Pride criticismLifestyle
-
Aspiring CT soccer player raising funds to compete in SwedenLocal
-
Hendricks and de Bruyn get improved CSA contractsSport
-
'Hands off, back off & leave Caster alone': Support grows for SemenyaSport
-
Lukaku revival can aid United's top-four bidSport
-
CT teen to show off his soccer skills in SwedenSport
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
Popular Topics
-
More minors arrested in Thoriso Themane murder caseLocal
-
Phahlane labels arrest 'malicious' & 'humiliating'Local
-
Nyanda: I declined to meet the Guptas outside my officeLocal
-
Alleluia co-founder: Pastor Lukau’s behaviour 'unholy' & 'evil'Local
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
Road rage: Motorists to pay more for toll fees & fuelLocal
-
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disreputeLocal
-
Manuel details Mbalula's encounters with the GuptasLocal
-
Wayde van Niekerk on track to recoverySport
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEELocal
-
ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 22°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 23°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 23°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 20°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 35°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 35°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 20°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 18°C
Daughter to testify as key witness against father accused of killing mother
Forty-year-old Wayne Lawrence was denied bail on Friday for a second time.
CAPE TOWN - A teenage girl is a key witness against her father who's accused of murdering her mother.
Forty-year-old Wayne Lawrence was denied bail on Friday for a second time.
He allegedly shot dead his ex-girlfriend Angela Marinus in Montevideo in 2017 and wounded their daughter.
Judge Nolwazi Boqwana believes Lawrence could try to influence his daughter if he's granted bail.
She was in the passenger seat when he allegedly shot and killed her mother who was also his ex-girlfriend.
The teenager is now a key witness.
Marinus had a protection order against the accused, but there were allegations he still contacted her.
Boqwana said if he failed to respect that order, there's a possibility that he won't adhere to strict bail conditions.
She's taken into account that the accused has been awaiting trial in prison for more than a year and has lost his job as a result, but believes those issues are outweighed by the risk of releasing him from custody.
Popular in Local
-
Powerball results: Friday, 1 March 20194 hours ago
-
13 dead, 8 injured in Free State collisionone hour ago
-
Report: Senior SAA pilot forced to step down over fake licenceone day ago
-
Alleluia rejects 'miraculous resurrection' claimsone day ago
-
No arrests after 2 Knysna girls raped14 hours ago
-
Murdered Thoriso Themane to be laid to rest on Saturday4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.