DA's Winde to launch WC election plan of action on Saturday

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

DA's Winde to launch WC election plan of action on Saturday

Premier candidate Alan Winde is set to outline the party's provincial manifesto at the Bellville Velodrome.

Western Cape MEC for Economic Opportunities Alan Winde at a DA briefing on 19 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Western Cape MEC for Economic Opportunities Alan Winde at a DA briefing on 19 September 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will launch its Western Cape elections plan of action on Saturday with just more than two months before South Africans go to the polls.

Premier candidate Alan Winde is set to outline the party's provincial manifesto at the Bellville Velodrome.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his predecessor Helen Zille, who is also the outgoing Premier, will be in attendance.

Winde, the party's premier candidate, promises to build on successes by creating opportunities for more people.

“…Continuing job creation, making sure that we make it the safest province in the country looking at policing and the different sectors of safety.”

He plans to do this by removing barriers that block job opportunities and providing support to police to tackle crime-fighting challenges.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA