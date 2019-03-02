DA's Winde to launch WC election plan of action on Saturday

Premier candidate Alan Winde is set to outline the party's provincial manifesto at the Bellville Velodrome.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will launch its Western Cape elections plan of action on Saturday with just more than two months before South Africans go to the polls.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his predecessor Helen Zille, who is also the outgoing Premier, will be in attendance.

Winde, the party's premier candidate, promises to build on successes by creating opportunities for more people.

“…Continuing job creation, making sure that we make it the safest province in the country looking at policing and the different sectors of safety.”

He plans to do this by removing barriers that block job opportunities and providing support to police to tackle crime-fighting challenges.