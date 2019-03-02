DA comes out guns blazing to retain control of WC

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

DA comes out guns blazing to retain control of WC

Alan Winde is promising to take the ANC head-on and wrestle control of the Western Cape’s police force and railway service.

DA premier candidate Alan Winde (center) together with (from left) DA deputy provincial leader Albert Fritz, DA MPL Wendy Philander. On his right is DA youth provincial leader Carl Pophaim and mayor of the DA-run Drakenstein (Paarl) Municipality Conrad Poole. Picture: Jason Felix/EWN.
DA premier candidate Alan Winde (center) together with (from left) DA deputy provincial leader Albert Fritz, DA MPL Wendy Philander. On his right is DA youth provincial leader Carl Pophaim and mayor of the DA-run Drakenstein (Paarl) Municipality Conrad Poole. Picture: Jason Felix/EWN.
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has come out guns blazing in their quest to retain control of the Western Cape.

The party’s premier candidate Alan Winde launched their Plan of Action Rally at the Bellville Velodrome today where he addressed thousands of party supporters in preparation of the 8 May general elections.

Winde is promising to take the African National Congress head-on and wrestle control of the Western Cape’s police force and railway service.

He promised to make housing scheme vouchers available for struggling families who want to build their own homes.

For those who are looking for jobs, Winde promised free public transport.

"We can unlock so much economic potential in this province. We can have abundant energy, but only if we take over electricity generation from the ANC. We can give every child a world-class education, but only if we protect our schools from the ANC. We can continue providing excellent healthcare, but only if we protect our hospitals from the ANC."

Winde also promised to endeavour to spend taxpayer money responsibly.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA