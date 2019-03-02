Cele to brief Parly police committee on appointment of Ipid acting head

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele will brief Parliament's portfolio committee on police on the appointment the acting head of police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The minister appointed Victor Senna, who is currently the CFO of Ipid to the acting position for three months.

Committee chair Francois Beukman said he's requested Cele to provide Senna's CV and career history when he appears before the committee on Wednesday.

Beukman said there's a responsibility on the acting executive director to ensure the existence of stability at Ipid.

“…And to promote the core values to ensure that investigations are conducted without fear, favour or prejudice.”

This appointment comes after Robert McBride’s contract ended on Thursday.