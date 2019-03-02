Popular Topics
Go

Cele says Themane's killers must be made example of as family pleads for justice

Family, friends and colleagues have paid moving tributes to Thoriso Themane.

The casket of Thoriso Themane at a funeral service held at Jack Botes hall. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
The casket of Thoriso Themane at a funeral service held at Jack Botes hall. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
19 minutes ago

POLOKWANE - The funeral service of 28-year-old Thoriso Themane has been used to call for justice and for police to send a strong message to his killers.

Themane’s murder was captured in a video that’s been widely circulated as he is brutally assaulted by a mob of teenagers last week.

Nine people have since been arrested in connection with his murder, most of them being minors.

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed this afternoon that the latest three suspects arrested this week are all in their 30's.

Family, friends and colleagues have paid moving tributes to Themane.

His brother has pleaded with police and law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice prevails.

Cele has assured mourners all those behind his murder will be dealt with and the perpetrators have no place in this country.

“I made a call that the police must work hard because the more watertight the investigation, the better for prosecution.”

