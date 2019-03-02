Cele says Themane's killers must be made example of as family pleads for justice

Family, friends and colleagues have paid moving tributes to Thoriso Themane.

POLOKWANE - The funeral service of 28-year-old Thoriso Themane has been used to call for justice and for police to send a strong message to his killers.

Themane’s murder was captured in a video that’s been widely circulated as he is brutally assaulted by a mob of teenagers last week.

Nine people have since been arrested in connection with his murder, most of them being minors.

Police minister Bheki Cele revealed this afternoon that the latest three suspects arrested this week are all in their 30's.

#ThorisoThemaneFuneral [WATCH] Thoriso Themane’s casket arrives at the Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane. TK pic.twitter.com/PFqVhGToCZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2019

#ThorisoThemane A family friend to the Themane family has told mourners he wishes the parents of the children alleged to have killed Thoriso Themane were here at the funeral to see the pain their children have inflicted not only on his family but S.A as a whole. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2019

#ThorisoThemaneFuneral : Thoriso's mother's tribute to her son is read out by a family representative. KYM pic.twitter.com/Y1JH9t8da3 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2019

#ThorisoThemane A representative from the Full Gospel Church has requested that government officials here consider naming a street here in Polokwane Thoriso Themane in honor of the 28 year old’s life. He tells mourners Themane has touched many lives. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2019

His brother has pleaded with police and law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice prevails.

Cele has assured mourners all those behind his murder will be dealt with and the perpetrators have no place in this country.

“I made a call that the police must work hard because the more watertight the investigation, the better for prosecution.”

#ThorisoThemaneFuneral Minister Bheki Cele says one of those arrested on Thursday is a 36 year old, he says he’s struggling to make a link between children as young as 15 who have been arrested and the adult. He’s asked the provincial commissioner to profile the case very well. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 2, 2019