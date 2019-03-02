Cele: I wish Themane's killers could see trouble they have caused

Kayleen Morgan | Thorisho Themane's funeral was held on Saturday morning in a filled to capacity Jack Botes Hall in Polokwane where police minister Bheki Cele said his only wish is to see Themane's killers face the might of the law. Themane was brutally assaulted and killed by a mob in the suburb of Flora Park in Polokwane last week. Nine people have to date been arrested for the murder, six of them minors.