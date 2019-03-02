Popular Topics
Go

Cele asked to provide new acting Ipid head's CV

The minister appointed Victor Senna, who is currently the CFO of Ipid, to the acting position for three months.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele at the announcement of the new NDPP at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 5 December 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Minister of Police Bheki Cele at the announcement of the new NDPP at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 5 December 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police minister Bheki Cele has been asked to provide the newly-appointed acting head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Victor Senna’s CV and career history.

Cele will next Wednesday appear before Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police on the appointment of the acting head of the police watchdog.

The minister appointed Senna, who is currently the CFO of Ipid, to the acting position for three months.

Robert McBride's term as head of Ipid ended on Thursday, but his legal team confirmed that it will be taking the decision not to renew his contract on review.

Committee chair Francois Beukman says Cele must prepare all the documents for when he appears before the committee.

“There is a huge responsibility on the acting head to ensure the existence of stability at Ipid and to promote the core values to ensure that investigations are conducted without fear, favour or prejudice.”

Timeline

Comments

