Man arrested for fraudulently 'selling' Transnet railway line

Sayed Nadhir Mahuideen will make a second appearance before the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes court in April for fraud, theft and money laundering amounting to R1.5 million.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town businessman has been arrested for fraud in Port Elizabeth.

Sayed Nadhir Mahuideen will make a second appearance before the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes court in April for fraud, theft and money laundering amounting to R1.5 million.

He is the second suspect who has been arrested for this case after former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa acting chief Mthuthuzeli Swartz was arrested earlier this year by the same unit.

The police's Anelisa Feni said the pair are accused of defrauding a 41-year-old man in that they misrepresented themselves as having authority to sell a Transnet railway line in the Eastern Cape.

“Consequently, the man deposited R1.5 million into the suspect’s bank account, however, he never received the promise railway line.”