Bulls end Lions 15-game home dominance against SA sides

JOHANNESBURG - The Bulls claimed a comprehensive 30-12 win against the Lions at Emirates Airline Park, ending a 15 game home streak for the Lions against South African opposition.

The home side was starved of possession in the first half, with the visitors from the nation's capital bossing the early exchanges. It was the visitors who got onto the score sheet first, Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard slotting over a long-range penalty after a breakdown infringement from the Lions.

Pollard was back on the kicking tee again as the Lions' discipline continued to plague them all afternoon. The heavier Bulls pack on the day were dominant and they were rewarded when Duane Vermeulen barged his

way over the line after a slick line-up move involving Harold Vorster and Rosco Specman.

The home side's ill-discipline was at it again, conceding another penalty and Pollard slammed home one of his six penalty kicks of the afternoon to stretch the Bulls lead to 14-0 at the half time break.

It was much the same for the Bok pivot after the break as he kicked yet another penalty a minute from the resumption but the Lions finally got onto the scoreboard when front rower Carlu Sadie muscled his way over

the line after some sustained period of pressure on the Bulls line. Pollard's boot was still on song and kept the ticking forward with his penalties, his time the away side extending their lead to 20-5.

The other Lions front row forward Dylan Smith brought the score to within 11 points with his try underneath the posts. At 23-12 the Lions thought they could somehow make a comeback but the Bulls ended all thought of

a comeback when Warrick Gelant cantered over in the corner after some quick thinking from the forwards in the lineout.

The Lions rued their ill-discipline and suffered their second successive defeat of this year's competition.