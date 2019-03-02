Bryanston teacher accused of sexual assault to be struck off professional roll

The 33-year-old was suspended after he allegedly sexually assaulted two pupils between 2017 and last year.

JOHANNESBURG - A Bryanston High School teacher who is facing sexual misconduct charges will now be struck off the professional roll of educators.

On Friday, the school governing body removed the teacher who was already on suspension.

Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said: “We encourage learners to never listen to anybody who tells them not to tell because they fear being victimised. Learners must report such incidents to their parents, police or any other trusted figure of authority.”

The teacher will be back in the Alexandra Magistrates Court next month.