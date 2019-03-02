Aspiring CT soccer player raising funds to compete in Sweden

Duwayne Davids who's a Western Province football star and athlete has been invited to attend the LifeZone Soccer International Championship Tour in July.

CAPE TOWN - An aspiring Cape Town soccer player says he wants to change his life through soccer

His deadline to raise funds for a tour to Sweden is in less than two months.

His family is tirelessly working to raise R25,000 for his trip.

Davids said his deadline for funds is on the 30th of April: “I am using football to change my circumstances. I want to see my sister grow up, so I can pay for her university fees. I’ve always wanted to go overseas and this is my opportunity to go overseas and I know for a fact that I will give my all.