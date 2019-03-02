Algeria security forces fire tear gas at mass demonstration

Daughter to testify as key witness against father accused of killing mother
This comes merely days before ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is set to run officially for another term in office.
JOHANNESBURG – Algerian security forces fired tear gas as demonstrators staged one of the country’s biggest protests in decades.
Protesters are calling for the 81-year-old to withdraw from the elections set for April this year.
The president was elected in 1999, he suffered a stroke in 2013 and has since rarely been seen in public.
