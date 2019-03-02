Algeria security forces fire tear gas at mass demonstration

This comes merely days before ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika is set to run officially for another term in office.

JOHANNESBURG – Algerian security forces fired tear gas as demonstrators staged one of the country’s biggest protests in decades.

Protesters are calling for the 81-year-old to withdraw from the elections set for April this year.

The president was elected in 1999, he suffered a stroke in 2013 and has since rarely been seen in public.