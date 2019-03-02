Actor Sibusiso Khwinana dies after being stabbed

It’s understood the lead actor of the local film 'Matwetwe', which was produced by DJ and music producer Black Coffee and a friend were attacked allegedly over a cellphone.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of actor Sibusiso Khwinana have confirmed that the 25-year-old was stabbed to death on Friday evening.

It’s understood the lead actor of the local film Matwetwe, which was produced by DJ and music producer Black Coffee, and a friend were attacked allegedly over a cellphone.

How long will it take for us to realize we have a crime problem as country,how many people must die before we do something.Who must we trust to protect us and our Families,who must we vote for?#ripsbu pic.twitter.com/461PvICnZt — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) March 2, 2019

Police say the actor and his friend were at the corner of Pretorius and Steve Biko Street when they were attacked by a thief demanding a cellphone.

While wrestling with the robber, the actor was stabbed with a sharp object in the upper part of his body.

Khwinana was certified dead on the scene, a case of murder and robbery has been opened but no one has been arrested as yet.

"We are appealing to the community that if there's anyone with information that can help us apprehend the suspects they can call Crime Stop,' said the police's Mavela Masondo.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa is among those who've offered condolences over Khwinana's death.