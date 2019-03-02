Actor Sibusiso Khwinana dies after being stabbed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
Go

Actor Sibusiso Khwinana dies after being stabbed

It’s understood the lead actor of the local film 'Matwetwe', which was produced by DJ and music producer Black Coffee and a friend were attacked allegedly over a cellphone.

Sibusiso Khwinana. Picture: @NathiMthethwaSA/Twitter
Sibusiso Khwinana. Picture: @NathiMthethwaSA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of actor Sibusiso Khwinana have confirmed that the 25-year-old was stabbed to death on Friday evening.

It’s understood the lead actor of the local film Matwetwe, which was produced by DJ and music producer Black Coffee, and a friend were attacked allegedly over a cellphone.

Police say the actor and his friend were at the corner of Pretorius and Steve Biko Street when they were attacked by a thief demanding a cellphone.

While wrestling with the robber, the actor was stabbed with a sharp object in the upper part of his body.

Khwinana was certified dead on the scene, a case of murder and robbery has been opened but no one has been arrested as yet.

"We are appealing to the community that if there's anyone with information that can help us apprehend the suspects they can call Crime Stop,' said the police's Mavela Masondo.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa is among those who've offered condolences over Khwinana's death.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA