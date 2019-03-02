-
13 dead, 8 injured in Free State collision
The crash happened on the R26 between Fauriesburg and Bethlehem in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Thirteen people have been killed and eight others injured in a collision between a car and two minibuses in the Free State.
The crash happened on the R26 between Fouriesburg and Bethlehem in the early hours of Saturday morning.
One vehicle lost control and hit a minibus which lost control and then hit another minibus in a head-on collision which instantly caught fire.
Spokesperson for the police, Roads and Transport in the Free State Hilary Mophete said: “11 people died in the minibus and the BMW driver also died on the scene and one person from the other minibus and eight people were injured and taken to hospital.
