Zuma to blame for weakened state institutions, says Manuel
Manuel said there are things that happened during Zuma years as president that weakened state institutions.
JOHANNESBURG - Former minister Trevor Manuel has blamed the weakening of state institutions on former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure in government.
Manuel appeared before the state capture commission in Parktown on Thursday. He told the inquiry about the African National Congress national executive committee (NEC) meeting in 2011, where he claimed Fikile Mbalula made an emotional confession that he was informed of his imminent ministerial appointment by a Gupta brother.
Manuel said there are things that happened during Zuma years as president that weakened state institutions.
“You can look at the police service and you can look at some of the occupants of some of the positions of national commissioner. You could similarly look at Transnet, you could look at SAA and ask why it is that particular individuals were preferred.”
He said there must be a realisation that the impact of state capture is far-reaching and has created the impression that there are no consequences for wrongdoing.
“From people purporting to be religious leaders, to people who murder a man in the street. There is something wrong with society and it appears as though there are no consequences.”
He has also confirmed what former Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi told the commission that in NEC meetings, Zuma was often warned about his friendship with the Guptas.
