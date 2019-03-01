Zondo Commission extends acting secretary's appointment until March

The commission said its investigation related to Khootso de Wee who went on special leave in January has not been completed.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has extended the appointment of its acting secretary Peter Pedlar till the end of March.

The commission said its investigation related to Khootso de Wee who went on special leave in January has not been completed.

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi implicated De Wee in corruption during his testimony.

De Wee allegedly received bribes from Bosasa for a 2013 tender while he was still the chief operating officer at the Department of Justice and Correctional Services.