Zim court upholds charges against 7 Chinese nationals caught with rhino horns

HARARE - A court in Zimbabwe has dismissed an application by seven foreign nationals to have their charges of dealing in rhino horns dropped.

The seven, who are from China, were arrested in Victoria Falls just before Christmas and appeared this week in a court in the coal-mining town of Hwange.



Hwange Magistrate Collet Ncube dismissed an application by defence lawyer Givemore Muvhiringi.

The lawyer had argued that the State didn’t have a case against his seven clients, who are facing charges of illegally possessing 20 kilogrammes of rhino horn.

The men were arrested on 23 December 2018, following a tip-off by a domestic worker that they were keeping rhino horns at their Victoria Falls home.

The seven have been in jail since then; they’re due back in court on 29 March.

Pictures published by ZBC online show some of the men dressed in khaki prison garb climbing onto the back of a prison truck.